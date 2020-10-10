2020 presidential election

Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit on poll-watching, mail-in ballots

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday threw out a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign, dismissing its challenges to the battleground state's poll-watching law and its efforts to limit how mail-in ballots can be collected and which of them can be counted.

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump's campaign followed through on a threat to sue Philadelphia, filing papers in court Thursday night.



Elements of the ruling by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan could be appealed by Trump's campaign, with barely three weeks to go until Election Day in a state hotly contested by Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump's campaign wanted the court to free county election officials to disqualify mail-in ballots where the voter's signature may not match their signature on file and to remove a county residency requirement in state law on certified poll watchers.

RELATED: 'Naked ballots' in Pennsylvania could be election wild card
EMBED More News Videos

We're facing an election unlike any other in November. Inside Story is clearing up some of the confusion about naked ballots and who is eligible to vote.



It also wanted the court to bar counties from using drop boxes or mobile sites to collect mail-in ballots that are not "staffed, secured, and employed consistently within and across all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties."

The lawsuit was opposed by the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the state Democratic Party.

The decision comes as Trump claims he can only lose the state if Democrats cheat and, as he did in 2016s campaign, suggests that the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia needs to be watched closely for election fraud.

Democrats counter that Trump is running on the conspiracy of election fraud because he cannot run on a record of fraud and mismanagement.

RELATED: Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniavotinglawsuit2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
Saturday is last day to register to vote in Delaware
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Norristown neighborhood comes together for 10-month-old allegedly killed by father
Shots fired at Philly vigil for teen killed in takeout restaurant
Philadelphia police search for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
AccuWeather: Warmer Saturday, effects of Delta on the way
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Show More
Nurse shares terrifying experience being carjacked at gunpoint
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
Family of 4, dog escape from burning Palmyra home
Oreo creates rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month
Tropical Storm Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi
More TOP STORIES News