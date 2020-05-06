ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is glad to be home after being discharged Wednesday from a Baltimore hospital, the court said.

Ginsburg, 87, spent one night at the Johns Hopkins Hospital to receive nonsurgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone. She participated in court arguments by telephone from her hospital room Wednesday.


She will return to the hospital for outpatient visits over the next few weeks and will eventually have the gallstone removed, the court said. The procedure does not involve surgery.

The court's oldest justice has been in the hospital twice since November because of infections. She also received outpatient radiation treatment in New York in August for a tumor on her pancreas.


Ginsburg has twice been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and also had lung surgery in December 2018 to remove cancerous growths. She underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Philadelphia
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored in Philadelphia next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Man dies after shooting outside Acme in Northern Liberties
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Show More
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
New twist on plasma treatment could be ready by summer's end
Some NJ beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
National nurses day celebrates frontline healthcare workers
Coronavirus pandemic continues reshaping the world of retail
More TOP STORIES News