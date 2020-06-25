politics

Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case

By Mark Sherman

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset.

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

The justices ruled in the case of man who said he fled persecution as a member of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority, but failed to persuade immigration officials that he faced harm if he returned to Sri Lanka. The man was arrested soon after he slipped across the U.S. border from Mexico.

The high court reversed a lower-court ruling in favor of the man, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was placed in expedited removal proceedings that prohibit people who fail initial interviews from asking federal courts for much help.

Since 2004, immigration officials have targeted for quick deportation undocumented immigrants who are picked up within 100 miles of the U.S. border and within 14 days of entering the country. The Trump administration is seeking to expand that authority so that people detained anywhere in the U.S. and up to two years after they got here could be quickly deported.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court threw out a trial judge's ruling that had blocked the expanded policy. Other legal issues remain to be resolved in the case.

The administration has made dismantling the asylum system a centerpiece of its immigration agenda, saying it is rife with abuse and overwhelmed by meritless claims. Changes include making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration court, denying asylum to anyone on the Mexican border who passes through another country without first seeking protection there, and flying Hondurans and El Salvadorans to Guatemala with an opportunity to seek asylum there instead of the U.S.

On Monday, the Trump administration published sweeping new procedural and substantive rules that would make it much more difficult to get asylum, triggering a 30-day period for public comment before they can take effect.

The United States became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017, according to UN figures, many of them Mexican and Central American families fleeing endemic violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtpoliticsu.s. & worlddeportationimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention
NC man, 24, would be youngest member of Congress if elected
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Tom Petty's family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch; man dies
Police: Amish teen vanishes after church event in Pa.
Center City food, retail outlets struggling to survive
Philadelphia safe injection site on hold
Electricity ruled out in pool drowning deaths of 3
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
ESPN: NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game due to COVID-19
Show More
Man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken 'Nana's' nursing home
Phillie Phanatic, MLB mascots now permitted in parks
AccuWeather: Low Humidity, Spotty Storm Today
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
Man shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion
More TOP STORIES News