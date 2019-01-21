<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5050096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Kamala Harris has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 2017. Harris served two terms as the district attorney in San Francisco and was California's attorney general, the first woman of color to hold that office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)