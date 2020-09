Kamala Harris campaigns in Philadelphia, will discuss state of race in one-on-one interview with Jim Gardner

EMBED >More News Videos Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the vice-presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is making her Philadelphia campaign debut Thursday, which will include a one-on-one interview with 6abc's Jim Gardner.Harris arrived at Philadelphia International Airport at about 10 a.m. and is expected to make several campaign stops.In the one-on-one interview, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Harris is expected to discuss the state of the race and how the campaign is expanding the electorate in Pennsylvania.She also plans to attend an event for She Can Win, a movement that supports empowering women in civic leadership, and will join a community conversation with Latino leaders and elected officialsHarris is the first Black and Indian American woman on a major party presidential ticket