U.S. & WORLD

Kavanaugh accused of throwing ice at man in 1985

EMBED </>More Videos

Kavanaugh accused of throwing ice at man in 1985. Lana Zak reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on October 2, 2018.

The FBI is continuing its time-limited investigation into Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at a man during an altercation at a bar while in college.

A report released Tuesday by police in New Haven, Connecticut, says Kavanaugh was questioned after the 1985 incident but wasn't arrested.

The report says 21-year-old Dom Cozzolino told police that Kavanaugh threw ice at him for "some unknown reason." Cozzolino said he then got hit on the ear with a glass.

A witness told police the man who threw the glass was Chris Dudley, Kavanaugh's close friend.

Chad Ludington, another Yale classmate, told The New York Times the altercation happened while they were drinking at a bar after a concert.

Dudley and Cozzolino didn't immediately return messages on Tuesday.

The White House noted that Kavanaugh wasn't arrested or charged and questioned the incident's relevance.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called democrats desperate on Twitter for attacking Judge Brett Kavanaugh for-quote- "throwing ice during college."

The White House response comes as several former classmates of Kavanaugh's say the Supreme Court nominee was frequently intoxicated and sometimes became aggressive.

Chad Ludington, former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh said, "There were certainly many times when he could not remember what was going on."

On CNN, Ludington alleges Kavanaugh instigated a bar fight in college that ended with a mutual friend in jail.

It is unclear how much FBI investigators are looking into this incident or Kavanaugh's drinking habits generally, But Ludington says he has heard from the FBI.

His accusers say Kavanaugh was drunk during the alleged assaults. But Kavanaugh testified he never blacked out from drinking and he vehemently denies the accusations.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the senate will vote on his nomination this week. But there are a group of moderate republicans withholding judgement until the investigation is complete.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT)
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldbrett kavanaughsouthern supremeFBI
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Presidential alert test text message will be sent Wednesday
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Court orders hospital to keep girl, 9, on life support
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
President Trump in Philadelphia for speech at Pa. Convention Center
Governor, GOP challenger face off at Trebek-hosted forum
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek moderating Pa. debate
Yale classmate accuses Kavanaugh of being untruthful about drinking
More Politics
Top Stories
President Trump in Philadelphia for speech at Pa. Convention Center
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Underwater video shows Viking statue in Schuylkill River
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
Show More
Mom charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths "help me"
Craigslist scammers buy woman's car with $1K in fake cash
Police making most dangerous road in N.J. safer for pedestrians
More News