Mayor Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19, tests negative

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney was not at City Hall on Tuesday as he usually is during the city's weekly coronavirus updates, but was in self-quarantine at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.The Philadelphia mayor said he was tested on Monday for the coronavirus and the results came back negative."I mention this not to focus on myself, but to remind everyone that the risks of COVID-19 are still very much with us," Kenney said.Kenney said, however, because of the contact, he will remain in self-quarantine to not risk spreading the virus to anyone else."I will be tested again next week," Kenney said.Kenney said while Philadelphia's positive case numbers have dropped, and many of the restrictions have been eased, the virus is still out there."We must remain vigilant. So if you find yourself in a similar situation, exposed to someone who tests positive, do the right thing and self-quarantine and get yourself tested cause this pandemic, unfortunately, is far from over," Kenney said.On Tuesday, Philadelphia reported 76 more positive coronavirus cases and two new deaths.