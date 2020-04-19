Mayor Kenney joins other U.S. mayors writing to President Trump, voicing concern about emergency federal aid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 200 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 9,214.
The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the Department of Prisons. No additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 56.
The Department of Public Health confirmed 22 additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 365. Of the 365 total deaths, 183 (50%) were long-term care facility residents.
The Department of Public Health reports 900 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,680 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
Federal Aid
Mayor Kenney has joined other U.S. mayors in writing to President Trump, voicing concern about the fate of emergency federal aid for cities, counties and states.
The Mayor's letter comes amid reports that the White House and Senate majority leadership are strongly resisting efforts to include funding that would replenish small business aid programs in the "Interim Supplemental" package now being negotiated.
"Providing direct, flexible funding that allows cities to replace lost revenue is critically important to ensure that the economies of our communities are best positioned to quickly rebound once the immediate health crisis passes," said the Mayor in his letter. "Without this assistance, cities like Philadelphia will be forced to take drastic steps to balance their budgets, including massive layoffs and drastic cuts to vital services, which will deprive residents of the services they need, exacerbate the damage being done to local economies, and lessen the possibility of a speedy economic recovery. The health of our people and our economies are dependent on your actions in the coming days and weeks."
National Volunteer Week
Sunday marks the start of National Volunteer Week, and the city is recognizing volunteers for all of their contributions.
The city especially wants to offer thanks to those assisting with the pandemic response for their service and direct interested individuals towards available volunteer opportunities.
"In a city where one-quarter of the residents live at or below the poverty line, volunteers are always vital to helping those who are most vulnerable," said Mayor Kenney. "But the importance of volunteers has never been greater than right now, amid a pandemic. To all of those who have risked their own personal safety to help, you have our sincere thanks. Please know that your spirit and heart are the reasons I'm confident Philadelphia will get through this."
Anyone who is interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities can read more here. Residents can also visit the Mayor's Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service's volunteer portal and sign up to support the City's COVID-19 emergency response at serve.volunteermatch.org.
Testing Sites
The City-run location in Center City continues to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.
There are also more than 20 private testing sites across the city run by hospital systems and other organizations.
Mayor Kenney joins other U.S. mayors writing to President Trump, voicing concern about emergency federal aid
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More