Mayor Jim Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty

Kenney was sworn in for his second term.
The mayor, along with the entire city council and several members of the judiciary, took their oaths at the Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street.
The Met was packed with hundreds of people eager to hear Mayor Kenney's vision for the next four years.
He talked about wanting to lower the city's crime and poverty rates, making higher education more accessible, and implementing more street sweeping programs.
During our second term, we will build on the progressive agenda of the last four years, and continue to tackle Philadelphia's most pressing challenges.
City Council also has a new majority leader, Cherrelle Parker, who ousted Bobby Henon. Henon was indicted on federal corruption charges last year.