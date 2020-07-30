Mayor Kenney to appoint Tumar Alexandar as Philadelphia's acting managing director

Action News has also learned that Tumar is in consideration to replace Abernathy in a full-time capacity.
"In the meantime, the review of the managing director's office is still underway, and determining the best structure of the City's operating departments is the mayor's current focus," a spokesperson said.
Abernathy announced his resignation earlier this month. His last day will be September 4.
In his resignation letter, Abernathy said, "Our city has weathered tremendous hardship over the past several months. In a short period of time, we've faced a pandemic, the worst economic crisis in a century, and important but difficult civil unrest. At the same time, we've seen a worsening opioid crisis, pervasive homelessness, and a rising murder rate. Throughout these months, there have been too many nights and weekends where my daughters have wondered where I was, and I've placed too many burdens on my wife's shoulders. I love my job and my city and have made these sacrifices willingly, but 2020 has taken a toll on my family, on my mind, on my body, and on my soul."
During a July 14 news conference, Abernathy said he hopes the next managing director is Black.
"There are deep racial divides here and I am painfully aware I can't put myself in the shoes of some of the people I serve because I was born with privileges that are unfair," he said.
Abernathy has served as managing director since January 2019, and previously served as first deputy managing director beginning in January 2016.