'I did nothing wrong': Councilman Kenyatta Johnson maintaining innocence as federal indictment looms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a federal indictment looms, Philadelphia City Council member Kenyatta Johnson is maintaining his innocence.In a statement released Tuesday, Johnson said, "I am the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with."Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, are expected to be indicted in the coming days.Prosecutors are expected to make a case, arguing the nonprofit "Universal Companies" offered Chavous work, in return for her husband's help in getting zoning changes to build a theater in 2014.