RELATED: Here are the women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and what they say
What comes next?
The final step is to be approved by a majority in the Senate. After the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Friday, it's unclear when that vote will take place.
It was originally expected that the vote might happen early next week, but Sen. Jeff Flake on Friday called for no more than a week of further investigation before the vote. It is up to Senate leaders to decide when they will vote.
RELATED: How Supreme Court justices are confirmed
How many votes does Kavanaugh need?
If Kavanaugh gets 51 votes or more, he would be confirmed.
If there is a 50-50 tie, Vice President Mike Pence would be the tie-breaker.
Most of the 51 Republican senators are expected to vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Most of the 47 Democrats are expected to vote against the confirmation. Both independent senators have said they will vote no. There are, however, a few outliers.
Key senators in the vote
Jeff Flake, R-Arizona
Sen. Flake, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was the deciding vote on whether the committee would send the nomination to the Senate floor.
On Friday, Flake first issued a statement that he would be voting to confirm Kavanaugh.
RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Flake confronted by protestors after saying he'd vote for Kavanaugh
After speaking with Democrats on the committee, Flake announced that he would vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate only if the FBI were to investigate the allegations against the judge. He then voted yes to send the nomination to the Senate floor.
Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Sen. Murkowski, who has been known to cross party lines, has not said how she will vote.
Susan Collins, R-Maine
Like Sen. Murkowski, Sen. Collins is known as a moderate Republican whose vote is uncertain. She has not said how she was planning to vote.
Bob Corker R-Tennessee
Corker, who's retiring from the Senate, has been known to criticize those in his party who he believes are too concerned with pleasing the president, so he was earlier considered a swing vote.
After the hearings on Thursday, he announced his support of Kavanaugh.
Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
I plan to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/LDj4epYyhc— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 28, 2018
Complicating the vote are Democrats who are up for re-election in red states. Heitkamp and Manchin would have incentive to vote to confirm Kavanaugh in order to garner more support back home, FiveThirtyEight reports.
Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana
Though experts originally said Donnelley may support Kavanaugh since he is from a red state and up for re-election, he made a statement against Kavanaugh on Friday.
The Associated Press and FiveThrityEight contributed to this report.
Read Joe's statement on the Kavanaugh nomination: pic.twitter.com/JvjTOKEDyF— Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) September 28, 2018