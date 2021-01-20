Work on Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden moves to cancel permit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9844650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Biden delivers remarks after he is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

TORONTO -- Construction on the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline halted Wednesday in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.Biden's Day One plans include moving to revoke a presidential permit for the pipeline.The 1,700-mile (2,735-kilometer) pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma."As a result of the expected revocation of the Presidential Permit, advancement of the project will be suspended," the Calgary, Alberta-based company said in a statement.Keystone XL President Richard Prior said over 1,000 jobs, the majority unionized, will be eliminated in the coming weeks."We will begin a safe and orderly shut-down of construction at our U.S. pump station sites and we will conclude the Canadian pipeline scope in the coming weeks," he said.First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and has been a strong supporter. Construction already started."We are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.Trudeau said his government tried to make the case for the pipeline to Biden and his officials.Trudeau raised Keystone XL as a top priority when he spoke with Biden in a phone call in November. The project is meant to expand critical oil exports for Canada, which has the third-largest oil reserves in the world.Jason Kenney, premier of the oil-rich province of Alberta, said late Tuesday he urged Trudeau to tell Biden that "rescinding the Keystone XL border crossing permit would damage the Canada-US bilateral relationship."Trudeau and Biden are politically aligned and there are expectations for a return to normal relations after four years of Trump, but the pipeline is an early irritant as Biden has long said he would cancel it."Despite President Biden's decision on the project, we would like to welcome other executive orders made today, including the decisions to rejoin the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, to place a temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and to reverse the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries," Trudeau said.Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the United States, said Canada needs to move on now that Biden has made a decision.Critics of Canada's oil sands say the growing operations increase greenhouse gas emissions and threaten Alberta's rivers and forests.But Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Energy Institute, said Biden's decision is not grounded in science and will put thousands of Americans out of work,"The pipeline - the most studied infrastructure project in American history - is already under construction and has cleared countless legal and environmental hurdles," Durbin said in a statement. "Halting construction will also impede the safe and efficient transport of oil, and unfairly single out production from one of our closest and most important allies."Environmental groups applauded Biden's move."Killing the Keystone XL pipeline once and for all is a clear indication that climate action is a priority for the White House," said Dale Marshall, national climate program manager for Canada's Environmental Defence.