Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

NEW YORK -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gillibrand, who represents New York, tweeted a video that announced the ending of her campaign.

"I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it's important to know how you can best serve," she tweeted.



Gillibrand entered a large field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders from a diner in Troy, New York in January.

"I'm running for President of the United States because as a young mom I will fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own," she said at the time.
