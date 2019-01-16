POLITICS

Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about 2020 candidate, New York senator

EMBED </>More Videos

Kirsten Gillibrand was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and eventually appointed to Hillary Clinton's vacant Senate seat in 2009, which she has since held. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Tuesday night that she is launching an exploratory committee for a 2020 run for the presidency. Here's what to know about her background and career:

Gillibrand was born and raised in upstate New York, where she still lives with her husband and two sons. She attended Dartmouth College and UCLA School of Law before pursuing a legal career that involved later-scrutinized work for tobacco company Philip Morris.

Gillibrand worked for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Andrew Cuomo and raised funds for Hillary Clinton's 2000 U.S. Senate campaign. After working as an attorney for several years, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and re-elected in 2008.

She held that seat until she was appointed to fill Hillary Clinton's vacant Senate seat when Clinton joined the Obama administration in 2008. Gillibrand was re-elected to the Senate in a 2010 special election and again in 2012 and 2018.

Gillibrand easily won her latest re-election with more than $10.6 million in campaign money left over that she could funnel toward a presidential bid, according to the Associated Press.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresidential race2020 presidential electionkirsten gillibrandu.s. & worldsenatedemocratsUpstate New York
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Trump's attorney general nominee: 'I will not be bullied'
Federal workers take on odd jobs to make ends meet
More Politics
Top Stories
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
AccuWeather Alert: Two Events Later This Week Followed By Arctic Air
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
Fire hits same Trenton block a year later, 25 displaced
Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before train hits
Show More
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian during snowstorm in Fishtown
People for People Charter School closed Wednesday
Federal workers take on odd jobs to make ends meet
Flyers Powerplay: Power wheelchair hockey champions
More News