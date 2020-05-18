Politics

Deadline to register to vote in Pa. is Monday

The deadline for people in Pennsylvania to register to vote in the June 2 primary election is Monday, May 18.

All registered voters are allowed to vote by mail-in ballot without providing a reason, for the first time.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26.

Some counties, including Philadelphia, are reducing the number of polling places.

Check with your county election office to confirm your voting location.

You can check your voter registration status at VotesPA.com.

Court rejects lawsuit to delay mail-in ballot deadline

The state Supreme Court is dismissing a lawsuit seeking to force Pennsylvania elections officials to accept absentee or mail-in ballots as long as they are received within a week after the primary or general elections during the pandemic.

The ruling was made on Friday.

Disability Rights Pennsylvania and several other parties argued that postal delays from the pandemic could cause ballots to be received too late to count.

However, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration opposed it, saying it would be unconstitutional to give different voters different deadlines.

The deadline for county elections offices to receive absentee and mail-in ballots is currently 8 p.m., when polls close, on election day.
