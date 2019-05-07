Pa. lawmaker apologizes after confrontation outside Planned Parenthood facility in Philadelphia

Representative Brian Sims recorded the 8-minute long video himself which he streamed on Periscope and has since gone viral.
"I wasn't a patient escort. I was a neighbor, and a concerned citizen and I was aggressive. I know that two wrongs don't make a right, and I can do better and I will do better for the women of Pennsylvania," he said in a video posted late Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter account.
I will fiercely protect a woman’s right to make the best choices for her health & her body, unimpeded. I also know that two wrongs don’t make a right, especially on the front lines of a civil rights battle. I can do better, and I will do better, for the women of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/jURL1UX9qE— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 7, 2019
In the live streamed video, he criticizes a woman with the anti-abortion organization Sidewalk Servants, who he says is shaming women going into the clinic.
The Democrat admitted the woman had a constitutional right to demonstrate, but also said in the video, "an old white lady telling people what's right to do with their bodies, shame on you."
"What I should have shown you in that video was protestors gathered together to pray at, not to silently pray, for people coming in and out of Planned Parenthood," Sims said in his Twitter video response.
Sims also added "I fully understand, respect, and appreciate the non engagement policy that (Planned Parenthood) have."
In a statement released Tuesday, Planned Parenthood Southeastern Philadelphia President and CEO Dayle Steinberg says in part: "While we do not condone Representative Sims' approach, our patients deserve to have access to health care without shame and stigma..."
Action News also received a statement from the woman in the video, saying, "I forgive him and I am praying for him. Please do the same."
The woman's statement were released along with reaction from Doctor Monique Ruberu, who runs Sidewalk Servants.
"This poor woman who wanted to do nothing but stand, pray and hand out blessing bags was verbally assaulted and badgered by a state representative for nine minutes non-stop. This man is obviously hurting and we pray that he finds peace and has a conversion of heart so he no longer feels the need to abuse those who hold differing beliefs," said Ruberu.
Philadelphia Police said they are investigating the confrontation, but did not get into specifics.