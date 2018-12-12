POLITICS

Philadelphia Free Library supporters march on Mayor Kenney's office

Rally at City Hall for local library funding: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 12, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Friends of the Free Library, union employees, activists and students marched on Mayor Jim Kenney's office Wednesday with thousands of petitions, demanding more funding for the Philadelphia's library system.

They say the $41 million in yearly funding has not been increased since 2008, and that translates into a 17 percent drop in 2018.

Most branches are closed on weekends and during the week, branches are woefully understaffed.

The mayor was not in the office to see the protest. His staff says he has already promised to increase open hours in the months just ahead.

The mayor will reveal his new spending plan early in the new year to City Council.

