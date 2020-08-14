LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold press briefing from the White House

Trump's younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File

UAE and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties

Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak from the James S. Brady Briefing Room at 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 10 a.m. PT. The White House has not announced what the president will be speaking about.Here are headlines related to the president and his administration:President Donald Trump's brother was admitted to the hospital in New York City, ABC News learned Friday.Robert Trump, the president's youngest brother, was described as "very ill," according to sources. The details of his condition are unknown.Trump is expected to visit his brother, one of his four siblings, according to a senior administration official. He's already scheduled to visit his nearby country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday and deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.Robert Trump had previously worked for his older brother at the Trump Organization.Israel and the United Arab Emirates say they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians.The historic agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to "treason," and should be reversed. The agreement makes the UAE the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to have full diplomatic ties with Israel.In a reminder of his tactics when he rose to power in politics, President Donald Trump is giving credence to a false and racist conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris' eligibility to be vice president.Trump told reporters Thursday he had "heard" the rumors that Harris, a Black woman and U.S.-born citizen whose parents were immigrants, does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. Trump said he considered the rumors "very serious."The conspiracy theory is false. Harris was born in Oakland, California, and is eligible to be president under the constitutional requirements.President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida's primary election on Tuesday, despite weeks of criticizing the practice. Palm Beach County election records show ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address.Both previously voted by mail in the presidential preference primary last March. Following multiple claims that mail-in voting was unsafe and vulnerable to fraud, Trump tweeted a change of mind about the practice last week at least in Florida. Voters in Tuesday's primary are mainly choosing party nominees for Congress and the state Legislature.TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump's administration to court over a sweeping order that could ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits.The employees' legal challenge to Trump's executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, says Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees.Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security and the economy. Godwin says lawsuits will likely argue Trump's order is unconstitutional.