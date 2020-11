EMBED >More News Videos The panel breaks down all the storylines stemming from a historic election week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell and Tamala Edwards co-host this local election recap as former Delaware Senator and Vice President Joe Biden (D) was declared President-Elect and defeating Donald Trump in the Presidential election as projected by ABC News.They discuss the results from local down-ballot races, the impact of Philadelphia and the suburbs on this election and the record voter turnout.Also, Inside Story explores the history-making night of Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first Woman and Woman of color to become Vice President-Elect.Panelists George Burrell, Farah Jimenez, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Sam Katz weigh in on the state-wide elections how we move forward towards unity after this contentious election.