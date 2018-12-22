Locally, the government shutdown means major monuments are closed until further notice.There were lines of folks taking selfies behind the glass. The Velez family traveled hundreds of miles to get here."Instead of doing gifts this year we took a trip to Philadelphia and I'm a big history buff and we were really excited to see the Liberty Bell," said Whitney Velez of Virginia.Unfortunately, National Park Service buildings, including the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall, are closed Saturday and will remain closed as long as there is a lapse in federal funding.The government shutdown is putting a damper on local tourism plans."We got here and now we can't see the Liberty Bell," added Velez.The bigger picture, the government shutdown means federally run agencies will either remain closed, like our local landmarks, or employees typically paid federally will work without pay and receive back-payment once a Budget is agreed on by Congress and signed by President Trump.Delaware Democratic Senator Chris Coons said, "I was negotiating with Republican colleagues late last night and first thing this morning. I'm here back in Delaware today for the Beast of the East wrestling tournament. It's the biggest tournament on the East Coast. But I'll be heading back to Washington as soon as there is any progress or any vote which I hope will be soon."It's important to note especially during this holiday time, the Post office, and TSA are still operational.Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security are unaffected the shutdown.------