Local residents react to impeachment of President Donald Trump

SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.Residents across the Delaware Valley had mixed opinions about the historical vote.Inside the Swedesboro Diner Action News did not meet anyone who supported impeachment. If they did they didn't want to talk about it.Cherylana Siele said, "I think it's ridiculous. I think with hunger, poverty, welfare, no insurance those are the real issues of this country. But they're spending money focusing on the president since the day he took office."Fred Pratta said, "I think this is great because Trumpy will win in a landslide next year."Swedesboro falls in Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew's 2nd Congressional District.He voted against the two articles of impeachment that have been adopted. He's also in discussions to leave the Democratic Party.Van Drew's constituents agreed with those no votes.Pratta said, "All you gotta do is lie. Lie like Schiff, lie like Nadler and make everything up like Pelosi. It's crazy."But it depended on where you were.We drove to Collingdale in Delaware County. At the Wawa, we found nothing but impeachment supporters.Theresa Traore said, "He hasn't done anything to defend himself. If you don't think it was fair, why didn't you bring yourself there and testify or at least let some of your cronies testify?"Barbra Workman said, "I hope as this goes forward, the Senate has to understand this has to happen."Mary Stelly said, "This man does not care about anyone but himself."Then it was up to Plymouth Meeting at the mall. Despite the extreme cold, the topic of impeachment was still worth it for neighbors to stop and talk.Eileen Jackson said, "I think he should be impeached. I think he's been crooked and underhanded ever since he's been in office."The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.The trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction. While Democrats had the majority in the House to impeach Trump, Republicans control the Senate and few if any are expected to diverge from plans to acquit the president ahead of early state election-year primary voting.