2020 presidential election

Mayor Kenney endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during an American Federation of Teachers town hall event, at the Plumbers Local 690 Union Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney announced Wednesday morning that he is supporting Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for president. The move is surprising given that early Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden selected Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters.

Mayor Kenney said his decision was based on how Warren "is a tough and determined leader. She has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead us in the post-Trump era."

Many Democrats have recently offered private reservations on Biden's candidacy, given his performance in presidential debates and the lack of big enthusiasm among campaign donors. Warren's emergence as one of the top candidates led to attacks from just about every direction during the televised debate last week.



Kenney, who endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, added that Warren will "unite us and put power in the hands of working families - & get our nation back on the right track."



Next year's Pennsylvania primary is on April 28. President Trump won the state of Pennsylvania in 2016, becoming the first Republican to do so since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Kenney is running for reelection in November against Republican Billy Ciancaglini and has refused to debate his opponent.


Democratic White House hopefuls speak to Philadelphia unions. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on September 17, 2019.

Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaelizabeth warrenjoe bidenu.s. & worldpolitics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpjim kenney
