Mayor Jim Kenney discusses COVID frustrations, crime spike in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he had to block a lot of numbers due to frustrations over the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the city.The restrictions were just some of the many topics discussed during a one-on-one interview with 6abc's Jim Gardner on Thursday.Many have expressed their frustrations with the mayor because Philadelphia's suburbs have opened up quicker compared to the city."I trust Dr. Farley and the health department to give us the right information. And to give us the right guidance. And I understand that people are upset, I've heard it I've heard. I've had to block a lot of calls, to block out in numbers because people want to yell and scream at me," Kenney said.The mayor says he has no intention to follow Texas, whose governor earlier this month rolled back many Covid-19 health mandates."I am not going to act like Texas. I'm not going to act like Florida. I'm not going to act like states -- basically states -- cities are trying to be the responsible players. Mayors are trying to be the responsible players here," said Kenney.Kenney also acknowledged that he's not happy with vaccine distribution equity, despite making an enormous effort to bring the vaccine to the city's underserved populations.The mayor also shared his plans to spend the $1.4 billion Philadelphia is getting from the COVID relief bill, tackling the city's crime problem, and how the mass killings in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta keep him and every other American mayor up at night.