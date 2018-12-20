Mayor Kenney signs fair work week bill

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke Thursday at the signing ceremony for a bill that ensures part-time employees will know when, and how much they will work.
The fair work week bill was passed by city council earlier this month.
The legislation will affect about 130,000 hourly workers in the retail, food service, and hospitality sectors.
New provisions include advance notice of schedules, compensation for last-minute schedule changes, and access to more work hours.
