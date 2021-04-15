Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to reverse pandemic related cuts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Financially, the pandemic left the City of Philadelphia in ruins. Officials were struggling to make up for a $450 million budget hole and a total loss of $1.5 billion in the next five years. They were contemplating cutting a lot of city services to make up for the budget shortfall. Residents saw a preview of this after the pandemic slashed staffing levels and closed public buildings."It seemed like we weren't taking care of the streets as much, the trash was like piling up," said Destiny Jean-Michel of North Philadelphia.However, due to federal stimulus money via the American Rescue Plan, the city is getting $1.4 billion: $700 million in May 2021 and $700 million in May 2022.In a press briefing Wednesday, officials said they will not have to lay off city employees and cut funding to departments like fire and EMS."We're ecstatic because anytime you cut, it puts the citizens we're sworn to protect in jeopardy and also our members," said Mike Bresnan, president of IAF22 Local.The city announced there will be a small decrease in city wage tax for residents and non-residents. The city will also be reopening summer pools and resuming five-day library services."I think that it's important for everyone in the city to access to the same abilities as one another, regardless of income and being able to go to a library," said Emily Rodriguez of Fairmount.And some welcome news for drivers: the city is taking that stimulus money and repaving 115 miles of road in an attempt to beautify the city and revive the economy."I'm tired of my car getting in all the potholes, tearing my tires up, we definitely need that ASAP," said Rahsaan Ford of Germantown.And to address the violence plaguing the city, officials are allocating $2.6 million for violence intervention and $13 million for 911 co-responder and mobile crisis units."It impacts me quite a lot because all you hear is gunshots right now and ambulances and fire engines and it keep you up at night," said Daymond Floyd of Southwest Philadelphia.Mayor Jim Kenney will present the budget to City Council on Thursday.