JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain's funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers

EMBED </>More Videos

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Toby Jorrin)

WASHINGTON --
Sen. John McCain's funeral is expected to include eulogies from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both blocked the Arizona Republican's own White House ambitions.

New details about plans to honor the senator continue to be released, and on Monday it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Warren Beatty would be among McCain's pallbearers at the national service on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend McCain's funeral in place of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported in May. A McCain family spokesman confirmed on Monday that the president will not be attending. Trump and McCain were publicly at odds at various points in the final years of McCain's life.

The senator, who died Saturday at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, will be honored at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 29: McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol. After a private service at 10 a.m. local time, the public can pay their respects between 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 29 would have been McCain's 82nd birthday.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30: At 9 a.m., Senator McCain and his family will process from the Arizona State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church. The public is invited to line the procession route. At 10 a.m., a memorial service will take place at the church. Former Vice President Joe Biden will pay tribute to McCain. Guests must request tickets ahead of time.
  • Friday, Aug. 31: There will be a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Vice President Mike Pence will present the Administration Wreath. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer will present the Senate Wreath. Paul Ryan will present the House Wreath. At 2 p.m., doors will be open to the public as the senator lies in state.
  • Saturday, Sept. 1: At 8:30 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial. At 10 a.m., the national memorial service will be held in a private ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. The day will include tributes by McCain's daughter Meghan and son Jimmy, Pres. George W. Bush, Pres. Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger. There will be readings by his daughter Sidney, Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Renee Fleming will perform "Danny Boy." Among the 15 pallbearers are former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.
  • Sunday, Sep. 2: The family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m. there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus will pay tribute.


McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Aug. 25, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldgovernmentfuneralsenate
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
JOHN MCCAIN
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Final message from Senator John McCain
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
More john mccain
POLITICS
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Final message from Senator John McCain
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
More Politics
Top Stories
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough
Co-workers see man get shot outside SEPTA bus
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
Jacksonville shooting victim from Upper Darby describes terrifying experience
Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder
Young man gunned down in alley in Juniata
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Show More
AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
More News