Coronavirus

Member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have "close contact" to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Miller says Pence's office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvice president mike pencecoronavirusthe white house
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
NJ likely to boost social distancing orders Saturday; 890 cases reported
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ likely to boost social distancing orders Saturday; 890 cases reported
Gov. Wolf orders thousands of businesses to close | FULL LIST
Small Business Administration offering loan assistance amid COVID-19
COVID-19 testing site opening at Citizens Bank Park, but with restrictions
'Suspected' COVID-19 case shuts down Montco Wawa
Couple forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19
Changes made to Philadelphia's free student meal distribution program
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Rittenhouse Square got a makeover with flowers from events canceled by coronavirus
Coronavirus claims lives of 4 family members in New Jersey
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
More TOP STORIES News