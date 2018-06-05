U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democratic nominee in New Jersey's only statewide race this fall.The 64-year-old on Tuesday defeated publisher Lisa McCormick in his push for a third term.Menendez is heading into the general election after federal criminal corruption charges against him were dropped and he was rebuked by the Senate's ethics panel.Republican challenger Bob Hugin has been pummeling Menendez over the allegations he accepted gifts in exchange for helping a friend with personal and business matters. A jury couldn't reach a verdict on the charges last year, and federal prosecutors decided not to retry the case.Menendez has denied he did anything wrong and has cast himself as a check against President Donald Trump in a year when the Senate could be up for grabs.------