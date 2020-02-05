'I am running to defeat Donald Trump': Michael Bloomberg skips Iowa caucuses, campaigns in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A day after the technological meltdown that led to delayed results from Monday's leadoff Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg rallied in Philadelphia."Let me be clear, I am running to defeat Donald Trump," said Bloomberg who skipped the Iowa caucuses on Monday.On Tuesday night, roughly 400 people packed the Constitution Center to see Bloomberg"I got into this race just 10 weeks ago because I was deeply concerned that Donald Trump was on track to win the election and I could not sit by and let that happen," said Bloomberg.He cites climate change, health care and income inequality as some of the top major issues he wants to get done if elected."Getting it done means passing common-sense gun safety laws that protect our children," said Bloomberg.In a one-on-one interview, Action News asked Bloomberg why the Democratic faithful see him as a seriously flawed candidate due to his ties to Wall Street."How can they trust you now?" asked reporter Dann Cuellar."Well uh look," said Bloomberg, "I led New York City for 12 years, I made my money myself, I give enormous amounts of money to charity, I don't know what their problem is."And his belated apology on 'stop and frisk' policies that angered many people of color."I apologize for keeping a practice going too long, I can't rewrite history, it was there but I would just ask people to look. Number one, I apologized, if I had to do it again I would do it differently."Already spending over $100 million in his campaign ads, Bloomberg also announced Tuesday that he is doubling the number of campaign ads in the coming days ahead vowing to do whatever it takes to beat Donald Trump.