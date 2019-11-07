Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign

FILE photo: Honoree Michael Bloomberg attends the annual Hudson River Park Gala at Cipriani South Street on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, signaling his dissatisfaction with the current crop of candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg has not made a final decision on whether to run, according to advisers, but he is taking steps toward a campaign, including filing to get on the ballot in Alabama's presidential primary. Alabama has an early filing deadline and is among the states that vote on Super Tuesday, name for the large number of state contests that day.

Bloomberg flirted with a presidential run earlier this year, visiting early voting states and conducting extensive polling. He ultimately decided against a run, citing in part the apparent strength of former Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow moderate.

But Bloomberg is said to have become increasingly worried about the direction of the Democratic primary as more liberal candidates like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have gained in popularity.

In a statement on Thursday, Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson said the former mayor is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is "not well positioned" to defeat Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloomberg2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA: Shots fired from inside home in Doylestown
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
AccuWeather: Rain moving in today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
Cell phone records and surveillance video in day 2 of Kratz trial
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
3-year-old shows it's never too early to learn CPR
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
More TOP STORIES News