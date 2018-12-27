POLITICS

Michelle Obama bests Hillary Clinton to be voted most admired woman by Americans, poll shows

Former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot on the list for the first time in 17 years, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

When asked by Gallup in an open-ended question to name the woman they admire most, 15% of Americans mentioned Obama, who has been touring the United States promoting her best-selling memoir "Becoming."

Oprah Winfrey finished second in the Gallup poll, followed by Clinton and current first lady Melania Trump.

Clinton has appeared in the top ten 27 times, finishing as the most admired woman 22 times -- more than any other man or woman, according to Gallup.

Obama has finished second to Clinton three times before, Gallup noted.

Clinton was named the most admired woman in 1993 and 1994 for the first two terms of her husband Bill Clinton's presidency. She claimed the top spot again in 1997 through 2000. She was the most admired woman from 2002 through 2017 -- during which she was a two-time presidential candidate, a US senator and secretary of state.
Other women who made the top ten this year were Queen Elizabeth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Gallup first began asking the question in 1946. Gallup conducted their annual survey from December 3-12 this year.
