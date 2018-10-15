POLITICS

Mike O'Brien, state lawmaker from Philadelphia, dies at age 64

Mike O'Brien, state lawmaker from Philadelphia, dies at age 64. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on October 15, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
A six-term Democratic state representative from Philadelphia has died of a suspected heart attack.

The daughter of Rep. Mike O'Brien said he died in the early hours on Monday in the home where he had lived as a child in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

Bridget O'Brien says her father had been battling a host of medical issues.

The 64-year-old O'Brien had decided not to seek re-election this year. He had been the ranking Democrat on the Urban Affairs Committee.

Survivors also include his wife and son.

Mike O'Brien had been a legislative aide to his predecessor, and before that had worked in a meatpacking plant.

