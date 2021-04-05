Politics

Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh launches US Senate bid

EMBED <>More Videos

Montco Commissioner Val Arkoosh launches US Senate bid

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- The chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said Monday she is seeking the 2022 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Val Arkoosh, a Democrat, joins Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in planning to seek their party's nod next year for the job now held by Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

RELATED: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race

Toomey is retiring, opening up a seat in a swing state that is likely to be among the country's most competitive races next year.

Other Democrats who have said a Senate run is possible include U.S. Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan. State Sen. Sharif Street has formed an exploratory committee and filed a candidacy statement with the Federal Elections Commission.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the GOP's unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has declared his candidacy, as have more than a half-dozen lesser known or first-time candidates from both parties.

Arkoosh, 60, who lives in Wyndmoor, is a married physician with three children. Montgomery County, a Philadelphia suburb, is among the state's largest political subdivisions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgpennsylvania newssenateu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Woman attacked while walking in Center City on Easter
South Jersey Tragedy: Child dies after falling into septic tank
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands throughout Delaware Valley
Show More
Robbery at Center City Philadelphia hotel
SEPTA reopens station after closure over safety concerns
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
American Idol recap: Who wore the eye patch, celebrity duets and more!
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, staying mild through Thursday
More TOP STORIES News