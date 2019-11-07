Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele sues vaping company Juul

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The vaping-industry giant Juul has not responded to a lawsuit filed by the Montgomery County District Attorney.Kevin Steele wants to hold the company responsible for what he calls "illegal, predatory business practices aimed at turning minors into addicts."The lawsuit claims Juul and two stores in King of Prussia and Norristown violated Pennsylvania's consumer protection statute."This lawsuit is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Montgomery County residents, most importantly, impressionable and vulnerable minors who have been targeted by Juul, turning them into nicotine addicts to keep them coming back for the company's own monetary gain," Steele said in a statement.