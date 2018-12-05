EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4838322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Honoring President George HW Bush: 21 gun salute

The life and public service of the nation's 41st president were celebrated with praise and humor at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday as three former presidents looked on and a fourth - George W. Bush - eulogized his dad, the last president to fight in World War II.The congregation, populated with foreign leaders and diplomats, Americans of high office, and others touched by Bush's life, rose for the arrival of the casket, accompanied by clergy of faiths from around the world. In their row together, President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton stood with their spouses and all placed their hands over their hearts.The national funeral service caps three days of remembrance in Washington before Bush's remains return to Texas on Wednesday and his burial Thursday.President George H.W. Bush is honored with a 21 gun salute as his casket leaves the Capitol Rotunda.President Trump shook hands with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who greeted him by saying "Good morning." Trump did not shake hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who looked straight ahead.In a sweet show of friendship, George W. Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama a piece of candy at the state funeral for his father, George H.W. Bush.Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush gave the first reading for their grandfather's funeral.Former Pres. George W. Bush got emotional remembering his late parents: "Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally."Just before ending his eulogy, Bush 43 briefly broke down in tears.