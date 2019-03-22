Mueller report delivered to AG William Barr after Russia probe conclusion

WASHINGTON -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller's much-anticipated report -- the product of nearly two years of investigation -- has now been handed to the Justice Department for Attorney General Bill Barr's review.Congress has been notified of the transfer, a Justice Department spokeswoman just announced.According to federal regulations, the special counsel's final report should be "a confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions reached by the Special Counsel."After reviewing Mueller's report, Barr will then send what he has described as his own "report" on the Mueller investigation to the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate judiciary committees.Barr has promised to be as transparent as possible, but it's unclear how extensive or detailed Barr's own report to Congress will be.Barr said he could release his account to Congress as soon as this weekend.President Trump's legal team issued the following statement:"We're pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps."Mueller's report sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Barr, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts.It's not clear how much of the report will become public, but a DOJ spokeswoman says that the document given to Congress in the coming days laying out principal conclusions is expected to be released to the public as well.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer issued the following statement:The probe has shadowed Trump's presidency and resulted in felony charges against 34 people including six people who served on Trump's campaign. A senior DOJ official confirmed to ABC News that Mueller is not recommending any further indictments.With no details released at this point, it's not known whether Mueller's report answers the core questions of his investigation: Did Trump's campaign collude with the Kremlin to sway the 2016 presidential election in favor of the celebrity businessman? Also, did Trump take steps later, including by firing his FBI director, to obstruct the probe?But the delivery of the report does mean the investigation has concluded without any public charges of a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia, or of obstruction by the president.It's unclear what steps Mueller will take if he uncovered what he believes to be criminal wrongdoing by Trump, in light of Justice Department legal opinions that have held that sitting presidents may not be indicted.(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report)