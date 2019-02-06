POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking

What was your take on the Speaker of the House's clap?

WASHINGTON D.C. --
The complicated dynamic between between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during the State of the Union address.

The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject 'the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution' Tuesday night.



After Trump called for an end to 'revenge politics' between Democrats and Republicans, Pelosi suddenly became more animated with a clap that has the internet talking.

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

