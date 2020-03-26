New Jersey coronavirus-related deaths, unemployment make big jumps

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's death toll from the coronavirus has nearly doubled in the past two days, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.President Donald Trump signed a declaration naming New Jersey a disaster area eligible for additional funding.New claims for unemployment soared in New Jersey last week, an indication of how deeply shutdowns related to the coronavirus are cutting into the workforce and the economy.And the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark has issued new guidelines banning most church events.More on the latest developments:___DEATH TOLL RISESNew Jersey's death toll from COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the past two days, rising to 81, Murphy said.He said nearly 2,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to nearly 6,900."Sadly, the number of lost lives is going up," Murphy said. "The loss of every single one of these is why we need to do what we're doing. Coronavirus does not spread on its own; it spreads person to person."___JOBLESS CLAIMS SOARThe New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that it received 155,815 new claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending March 21. That's an increase of over 1,500% from the prior week.State officials said it is the largest spike they can recall. Initial claims exceeded 46,000 in a single week after Superstorm Sandy in November 2012, and shot up to over 25,000 for a week in July 2010, the low point of the last recession.New Jersey has temporarily suspended a requirement that applicants look for other jobs. It also created a jobs portal - jobs.covid19.nj.gov - to match those who are looking for work with immediate openings in industries fighting the pandemic.An extension of benefits beyond the currently allowable 26 weeks "is all but certain," according to the labor department.___NO WEDDINGS OR FUNERALSCardinal Joseph Tobin, head of the Newark Archdiocese, issued new guidelines further restricting church sacraments during the outbreak.In guidance issued Wednesday, he said all wakes and funerals must be postponed until further notice, with no exceptions allowed.All weddings are likewise postponed, as are most baptisms and reconciliations except in cases of "extreme emergency." All churches must be locked.___ABOUT THE VIRUSFor most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.