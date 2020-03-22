New Jersey reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths; 2,844 total cases

This is the “final warning” for non-essential businesses who stay open against the directive of the stay at home order. — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) March 23, 2020

AG has announced certain low level offenders in county jails will be released this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in jails. — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) March 23, 2020

Murphy: Schools will likely remain closed for an extended period of time. We need to make sure all students are taken care of. @6abc — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) March 23, 2020

Corrected earlier tweet w/typo: Murphy has signed executive order to *suspend* all elective surgeries and invasive procedures (including dental) as of 5pm Friday. Applies to situations where patient’s health will not be put at risk by delaying procedure. — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) March 23, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday there have been another seven deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.The death toll in New Jersey now stands at 27.Another 935 positive COVID-19 cases were also announced, bringing the statewide total to 2,844.Murphy also announced on Monday:On Saturday, Murphy ordered residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. to slow the spread of the coronavirus.-Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store-Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries-Medical supply stores-Gas stations-Convenience stores-Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities-Hardware and home improvement stores-Banks and other financial institutions-Laundromats and dry-cleaning services-Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years-Pet stores-Liquor stores-Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics-Printing and office supply shops-Mail and delivery stores"I take personal responsibility for the public health and safety of New Jersey," he tweeted. "If you are unhappy about our aggressive social distancing measures, I'm sorry. But your safety is my highest priority."Murphy said he guessed that restrictions would have to remain for "weeks to months."But during a time when people are supposed to be practicing social distancing, the Action Cam caught long lines at the Roger Wilco Liquor Store in Pennsauken on Saturday night.People in the line were just a few feet, or even inches, from one another. A police officer eventually broke up the line and the store closed shortly after.The governor also ordered all residents to stay at home with some exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, reporting to work or engaging in outdoor activities. Gatherings such as weddings, in-person services and parties are banned, he said."It pains me that important life moments cannot be celebrated the way they are supposed to," Murphy said. "Any place where people congregate is a place where coronavirus can be spread."Murphy also argued people not to go to second homes at the Jersey Shore, saying the shore towns aren't prepared for the influx.The governor's executive order also orders closure of nonessential retail businesses and tells businesses to make arrangements for employees to work from home where possible.Businesses that can remain open include grocery stores, pharmacies, medical marijuana dispensaries, medical supply stores, gas stations, convenience stores, home improvement stores, banks, laundromats, pet stores, liquor stores, auto repair shops, office supply stores, mail and delivery stores."Life in New Jersey does not have to come to a complete standstill," Murphy said. "Residents can still go for a walk or go for a run outside. ... If you do go outside for these activities or head to the grocery store, we're urging ... no, we're ordering everyone to practice social distancing and keep a safe, six-foot difference between you and others.""This is not next week. I wish it were," he told reporters. He said no final decision had been made on how long schools would remain closed, but "the chances are overwhelming we're not going back to school a week from Monday."Murphy earlier announced the indefinite closure of libraries across the state.___MASS TESTING CENTERNew Jersey's first mass testing center for coronavirus reportedly was at capacity minutes after opening Saturday for its second day of operation.Hundreds of cars were waiting in lines for the drive-thru testing at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, but less than 15 minutes after the site opened police began turning people away, NorthJersey.com reported."There are no more tests," officers announced through megaphones. "Come back tomorrow."Officials said the site, which had kits to test 350 people on Saturday, shut down four hours early Friday after handling 650 tests - a quarter of the 2,500 testing kits allocated every week. Officials said they expected to test 200 people on the first day.Those who seek testing must be state residents and will first be screened for symptoms of the virus such as high fever, cough, and shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms.Bergen County had recorded more than 30 percent of the state's confirmed cases as of Friday.Governor Murphy says a second drive-through site in New Jersey will open Monday at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Monmouth County.__FRAUDFederal authorities in New Jersey on Saturday urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus outbreak.U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said suspected schemes should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling the hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.