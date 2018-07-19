POLITICS

New sexual misconduct policies for Philadelphia city workers

New sexual misconduct policies for Philly's city workers. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia city leaders announced new sexual misconduct policies on Thursday following an audit that found a "broken system."

City Comptroller Rebecca Rhynart laid out the findings of the audit at City Hall, detailing what she called a "convoluted system" for city employees to report allegations and the city's ineffective response to them.

Rhynart said the city paid out at least $2.2 million to settle sexual misconduct claims since 2012 and doled out inconsistent punishment.

"Even more alarming, our auditors found instances in five departments - aviation, fire, police, sheriff, and streets - where lower-level workers received harsher punishments than supervisors for similar conduct," said Rebecca Rhynhart.

Mayor Jim Kenney accepted the findings, and announced a series of new policies, as well as a new online complaint form to make it easier for city employees to report misconduct.

