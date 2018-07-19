Philadelphia city leaders announced new sexual misconduct policies on Thursday following an audit that found a "broken system."City Comptroller Rebecca Rhynart laid out the findings of the audit at City Hall, detailing what she called a "convoluted system" for city employees to report allegations and the city's ineffective response to them.Rhynart said the city paid out at least $2.2 million to settle sexual misconduct claims since 2012 and doled out inconsistent punishment."Even more alarming, our auditors found instances in five departments - aviation, fire, police, sheriff, and streets - where lower-level workers received harsher punishments than supervisors for similar conduct," said Rebecca Rhynhart.Mayor Jim Kenney accepted the findings, and announced a series of new policies, as well as a new online complaint form to make it easier for city employees to report misconduct.------