New Jersey adds 'X' gender option for driver's licenses, ID cards

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey has added an "X" gender option for driver's licenses and identification cards for those who do not want to specify male or female, the state's Motor Vehicle Commission said Monday.

The commission said that the option is for residents who identify as nonbinary, as well as for those who do not want to indicate their gender on their ID.



"Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC. We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity," MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement.


The commission planned to permit the "X" option late last year but delayed the change because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The change also entailed updates to the commission's computer system.
