vote 2020

New Jersey votes on ballot question to possibly legalize marijuana.

The legalize marijuana ballot question, if passed, would make NJ the 11th state to do so.
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Residents in New Jersey are voting on a ballot question to possibly legalize marijuana.

The Garden State would join nearly a dozen other states that have fully legalized the drug for adults -- Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.


*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Local 2020 Election Results

Legalizing marijuana was a prominent campaign promise of Governor Phil Murphy's and was one of the biggest looming issues before New Jersey became a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak that struck the state in March.

The amendment would legalize marijuana use for people 21 and over. It's attracted broad support in voter surveys.

It's unclear when marijuana sales would begin if the amendment passes.

The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state's sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.

CLICK HERE for information on how to vote in New Jersey

Related: Frequently asked questions about voting in New Jersey
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseymarijuanavotingelection dayvote 20202020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware Co.
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
Election Day Poll: What issues mattered most to local voters in 2020
With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes in Pa.
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware Co.
Philly's historic City Tavern closing due to coronavirus
Show More
Man shot while opening front door
AccuWeather: Cool, Not As Windy For Voters; Warm-Up Coming
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
Flames rip through Newtown home causing partial collapse
More TOP STORIES News