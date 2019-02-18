POLITICS

16 states, including New Jersey, Delaware, sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

California's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California's attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states - including California - allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

"President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt," Becerra said. "He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court."

Joining in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

"The real national emergency is a President who refuses to adhere to the rule of law," said New Jersey Attorney General Grewal. "In its effort to cater to a select few on the right, this Administration is trampling on our Constitution and circumventing the will of Congress. As the chief law enforcement officer for New Jersey, I have a duty to stand up for New Jersey's residents - including our immigrant community - and so I'm joining states across the country in challenging this emergency declaration in court."

"I am very concerned with President Trump's decision to declare an emergency to build his ineffective and unnecessary wall. His decision to circumvent Congress is not only fiscally reckless, but constitutionally dubious," said Governor Phil Murphy.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court.

"President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up 'national emergency' in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. "This 'emergency' is a national disgrace."
