POLITICS

NJ governor calls for higher taxes, more money for schools

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to raise the state sales tax and extend its reach, hike income taxes on the wealthy and legalize recreational marijuana.

He also wants to increase the state's contributions to public education by about 8 percent, or $1 billion.

The first-term Democratic governor is announcing those proposals Tuesday in his first budget address to the Democrat-led Legislature.

Murphy wants to raise the sales tax from 6.625 percent to 7 percent and include ride-sharing services and accommodations like Airbnb.

Under his budget plan, incomes over $1 million would be taxed at 10.75 percent, up from the top bracket of 8.97 percent.

His proposed spending plan of $37.4 billion is roughly 5 percent higher than former Republican Gov. Chris Christie's final-year proposal.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsn.j. newsnew jersey newsbudgetTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News