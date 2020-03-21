Governor Murphy orders non-essential New Jersey businesses to close, residents to stay home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5990944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy has ordered New Jersey residents to stay at home until further notice to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has so far killed five people in the state.The order provides for certain exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities.Murphy also 442 new positive result of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 1,327 cases.Locally, the new cases break down as follow:Atlantic County - 1Burlington County - 4Camden County - 3Cape May County - 1Gloucester County - 3Mercer County - 8Ocean County- 13"From day one, we've made a commitment to be guided by the facts and take any action necessary to protect the health and safety of New Jersey's nine million residents," Governor Murphy said in a statement."We know the virus spreads through person-to person contact, and the best way to prevent further exposure is to limit our public interactions to only the most essential purposes. This is a time for us all to come together in one mission to 'flatten the curve' and slow - and eventually halt - the spread of coronavirus."The 'Stay at Home' order also prohibits all gatherings of individuals, such as parties, celebrations, or other social events, unless otherwise authorized by the Order. When in public, individuals must practice social distancing and stay at least six feet apart whenever possible, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners.Governor Murphy's Executive Order further directs the closure of all non-essential retail businesses to the public, with the exceptions of:- Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store;-Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries;-Medical supply stores;-Gas stations;-Convenience stores;-Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities;-Hardware and home improvement stores;-Banks and other financial institutions;-Laundromats and dry-cleaning services;-Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years;-Pet stores;-Liquor stores;-Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics;-Printing and office supply shops;-Mail and delivery stores.Murphy said the order does not prohibit the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks, the operations of the media, law enforcement agencies, or the operations of the federal government.The order mandates that businesses have employees work from home. If that is not possible, businesses should make best efforts to reduce staff on site.Examples of employees who need to be present at their work site in order to perform their job duties include, but are not limited to, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, other first responders, cashiers or store clerks, construction workers, utility workers, repair workers, warehouse workers, lab researchers, IT maintenance workers, janitorial and custodial staff, and certain administrative staff.The Order continues existing bans on recreational and entertainment businesses, requirements that all restaurants operate by delivery and takeout only, and the directive that all pre-K, elementary, and secondary schools close and all institutions of higher education cease in-person instruction.Governor Murphy also signed an Executive Order, which invalidates any county or municipal restriction that in any way will or might conflict with any of the provisions the 'Stay at Home' order.Municipalities or counties cannot 1) make any additions to or deletions from the list of essential retail businesses; 2) impose any additional limitations on businesses beyond the Governor's Order; 3) impose any additional density or social distancing requirements; or 4) impose any additional restrictions on freedom of movement. The only exceptions are two categories over which municipalities or counties may impose any additional restrictions: 1) online marketplaces for arranging or offering lodging and 2) municipal or county parks.Prior to his afternoon press conference, Murphy announced the indefinite closure of libraries across the state as part of what he called "a commitment to aggressively expand social distancing measures statewide" amid the coronavirus outbreak.Murphy said Saturday the order that took effect at 8 p.m. Friday applies to all municipal, county, and state public libraries in addition to all libraries and computer labs at public and private colleges and universities.The Bergen Community College testing center operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened at 8 a.m. and was set to stay open until 4 p.m. for New Jersey residents with symptoms to get tested.But it reached capacity well before 4 p.m. Six hundred people have been tested, Murphy said, and the center will open Saturday for 350 additional tests..Bergen County has been a hot spot in the state.Murphy said another FEMA center in Monmouth County at the PNC Bank Arts Center is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover over a period of weeks.A look at other developments:___MORE HOSPITAL CAPACITYAs many as 500 hospital beds at currently inactive hospitals could become available in the next several weeks, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.The Inspira Health Center in Woodbury is expected to be ready in three to four weeks once it is cleaned and disinfected, Persichilli said.She said the Army Corps of Engineers also is reviewing a former hospital in Plainfield that could be brought online in four to five weeks, with approximately 200 beds.REMOTE LEGISLATUREMurphy signed a bill late Thursday that allows the state Assembly and Senate to meet at locations other than the statehouse in Trenton, including remotely through the use of technology.The bill passed the Democrat-led Legislature unanimously.___TELEHEALTH BILLSThe governor also signed into law two bills aimed at promoting remote health services, or telehealth.One measure authorizes any health care practitioner to provide telehealth services while the COVID-19 emergency is in effect. The bill waives any regulations or requirements impeding such services.The other bill lets professional and occupational licensing boards expedite out-of-state professionals during a state of emergency or a public health crisis.Both measures passed unanimously.___WHAT TO DOState health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.