Politics

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to sign 'Jake's Law' expanding medical marijuana program

FREEHOLD, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign a bill to expand the state's medical marijuana program Tuesday.

The bill, called "Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana Act," is named after 7-year-old Jake Honig, of Howell, who passed away on January 21, 2018, after a battle with brain cancer.

In the last few months of his battle, his family said the one thing that eased the symptoms was medical marijuana.

But with medical marijuana patients allowed just 2 ounces of the plant per month, the relief was short-lived.

When they ran out, Jake was forced to take morphine and OxyContin to ease his pain.

The Honig family has been fighting for a law to increase the amount of medical marijuana allowed to patients like Jake, and Murphy ordered a review of medical marijuana access.

That led to "Jake's Law," which will expand access to medical marijuana for terminally ill patients.
.
The Democrat-led Legislature sent Murphy the bill after failing in March to legalize recreational marijuana.

Murphy has already taken executive action to double the number marijuana dispensaries from six to 12.

The bill makes a number of changes, including one that allows physician assistants and advanced-practice nurses to authorize cannabis for medical treatment. State law currently only allows doctors to do that.

It also creates cultivator, manufacturer and dispensary permits, up from the single alternative treatment center license that exists now.

The bill also establishes a five-member Cannabis Regulatory Commission to oversee the program, removing it from the Health Department.

--------

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsn.j. newspoliticsmedical marijuanaphil murphycancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Fishtown demo project goes horribly wrong
AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Two Starts Today
Video captures wrong-way driver during chase on NJ highway
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
Ocean reopens in Wildwood Crest after treatment center malfunction
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
Show More
Free Wawa Hoagie Day at National Constitution Center
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
Stretch of Broad Street to be named 'Patti LaBelle Way'
This Day In History: Amelia Earhart vanishes over the Pacific Ocean
More TOP STORIES News