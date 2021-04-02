covid-19

New Jersey increase in outdoor, indoor gathering limits now in effect

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An increase in outdoor gathering limits and capacity for large venues started Friday morning.

Governor Phil Murphy announced the increase to outdoor gathering limits and capacity for large venues earlier this week.


As of 6 a.m. Friday, April 2, general outdoor gathering limits increase from 50 to 200 people.



Outdoor gatherings that are religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals, or memorial services will continue to not have any limit.

College and youth sporting events will be permitted up to 200 spectators if the outdoor venue can accommodate appropriate social distancing.

"With the warmer weather approaching, we are taking the step to increase outdoor gathering limits to encourage everyone to engage in social activities outside whenever possible," Governor Murphy said in a statement.

Venues, including sports and entertainment venues, with a seating capacity of 2,500 or more will be permitted to host events at 20 percent capacity indoors and 30 percent capacity outdoors.

The capacity limits will continue to exclude participants, such as athletes and performers, and staff, such as coaches and ushers.

Facilities that host such events must ensure that all attendees at the event remain six feet apart from other attendees, except those individuals who purchase or reserve tickets together may be seated together. Attendees will also be required to wear masks within the facility, except when eating or drinking.



Banquet halls and similar dining establishments and venues that use a licensed caterer can host indoor celebrations and other private catered events at 35 percent of the room's capacity, up to 150 persons.

The general indoor gathering limit will remain at 25 people.

Indoor gatherings that currently have a higher limit - religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, or performances - will remain unchanged.

"We are confident in increasing capacity in our large venues as we have seen the strict enforcement of our COVID-19 health and safety protocols by spectators since we reopened these venues last month," Murphy said. "By continuing to follow public health guidance and data, I am hopeful that we will be able to responsibly and incrementally expand capacities in the coming months."
