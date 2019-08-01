Politics

N.J. law allowing medically-assisted suicides goes into effect

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A law goes into effect Thursday that allows medically-assisted suicides in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the bill back in April.

Terminally ill patients with six months or less to live will be able to request lethal drugs to end their life early.

Two doctors will need to sign off on it and the patient must administer the fatal dose.

There are a number of other stipulations that lawmakers call "safeguards."

"Allowing residents with terminal illnesses to make end-of-life choices for themselves is the right thing to do," said Murphy after the bill signing. "We are providing terminally ill patients and their families with the humanity, dignity, and respect that they so richly deserve at the most difficult times any of us will face."
