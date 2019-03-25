New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Lawmakers are poised to vote on making New Jersey the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes for Monday, though the outcome remains unclear.The votes come after more than a year of mostly back-room wrangling since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy came into office. Murphy campaigned on legalization, in contrast with his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie.New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states with legalized recreational use of the drug if the measure succeeds.Murphy's office says it supports the legislation and has been calling lawmakers seeking their support.