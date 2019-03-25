Politics

New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis

EMBED <>More Videos

NJ lawmakers to vote on recreational marijuana: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 25, 2019

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Lawmakers are poised to vote on making New Jersey the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes for Monday, though the outcome remains unclear.

The votes come after more than a year of mostly back-room wrangling since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy came into office. Murphy campaigned on legalization, in contrast with his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie.

New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states with legalized recreational use of the drug if the measure succeeds.

Murphy's office says it supports the legislation and has been calling lawmakers seeking their support.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsmarijuananew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
South Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Drivers abandon cars following Spruce Street crash
Sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder
Portion of Black Horse Pike shut down following water main break
Fire rips through barn in North Whitehall
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Show More
Upland police adopt rescue dog
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
2 killed in motorcycle crash in front of Bucks County high school
Police arrest stabbing suspect in hospital where victim died
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
More TOP STORIES News